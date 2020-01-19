Take the pledge to vote

Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Bayern Munich will travel to Hertha Belin hoem ground Olympiastadion in the Bundesliga.

Trending Desk

January 19, 2020, 7:58 PM IST
Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Hertha Berlin will host Bayern Munich on January 19, Sunday, for their upcoming Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture. The Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Olympiastadion. In their last game, Hertha held Bayern Monchengladbach to a goalless draw, whereas Bayern Munich defeated Wolfsburg 2-0. The Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich will commence at 8:00PM.

Bayern Munich predicted XI: Neuer (c); Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Alcantara; Müller, Goretzka, Coutinho, Perisic; Lewandowski

Hertha Predicted Line up: Jarstein; Klünter, Boyata, Torunarigha, Plattenhardt (c); Asacibar; Lukebakio, Darida, Grujic, Dilrosun; Selke

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich match live in India (TV channels)?

Hertha Berlin will host Bayern Munich at 8:00PM on Sunday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Olympiastadion. Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich match live streaming?

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich  live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

