Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Hertha Berlin will host Bayern Munich on January 19, Sunday, for their upcoming Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture. The Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Olympiastadion. In their last game, Hertha held Bayern Monchengladbach to a goalless draw, whereas Bayern Munich defeated Wolfsburg 2-0. The Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich will commence at 8:00PM.

Bayern Munich predicted XI: Neuer (c); Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Alcantara; Müller, Goretzka, Coutinho, Perisic; Lewandowski

Hertha Predicted Line up: Jarstein; Klünter, Boyata, Torunarigha, Plattenhardt (c); Asacibar; Lukebakio, Darida, Grujic, Dilrosun; Selke

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich match live in India (TV channels)?

Hertha Berlin will host Bayern Munich at 8:00PM on Sunday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Olympiastadion. Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich match live streaming?

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.