Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Bayern Munich will travel to Hertha Belin hoem ground Olympiastadion in the Bundesliga.
Bayern Munich (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Hertha Berlin will host Bayern Munich on January 19, Sunday, for their upcoming Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture. The Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Olympiastadion. In their last game, Hertha held Bayern Monchengladbach to a goalless draw, whereas Bayern Munich defeated Wolfsburg 2-0. The Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich will commence at 8:00PM.
Bayern Munich predicted XI: Neuer (c); Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Alcantara; Müller, Goretzka, Coutinho, Perisic; Lewandowski
Hertha Predicted Line up: Jarstein; Klünter, Boyata, Torunarigha, Plattenhardt (c); Asacibar; Lukebakio, Darida, Grujic, Dilrosun; Selke
Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich match live in India (TV channels)?
Hertha Berlin will host Bayern Munich at 8:00PM on Sunday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Olympiastadion. Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.
How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich match live streaming?
Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Eviction: Madhurima Tuli Says Vishal Aditya 'Made Mountain out of Molehill'
- PUBG Addiction: 25-Year-Old Suffers Brain Stroke While Playing Game, Dies
- Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor Gets This Special Gift from Varun Dhawan
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review: Valiant Battle to Keep Android Relevant in The Workplace
- Test, ODI Squads for New Zealand Tour Only After Clarity on Hardik Pandya's Fitness