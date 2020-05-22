Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The Friday night fixture of Bundesliga 2019-20 will Hertha Berlinwelcome Union Berlin. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin match will be played at Olympiastadion in Berlin.

The hosts will be without their star signing 24-year-old forward Krzysztof Piatek. Whereas Vladimir Darida, who is back after serving his suspension, is expected to make it to the playing XI.

On the other hand, Union Berlin's defender Keven Schlotterbeck, who is serving a suspension, will miss the encounter.

At the points table standings, Hertha Berlin (31 points) and Union Berlin (30 points) are sitting on the 11th and 12th spot respectively.

Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin Probable Line-up vs Union Berlin: Jarstein - Pekarik, Boyata, Torunarigha, Plattenhadt - Darida, Grujic - Lukebakio, Cunha, Mittelstadt - Ibisevic

Bundesliga 2019-20 Union Berlin Probable Line-up vs Hertha Berlin: Gikiewicz - Friedrich, Hubner, Subotic - Trimmel, Gentner, Andrich, Lenz - Ingvartsen, Bulter - Andersson

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin match live in India (TV channels)?

Hertha Berlinwill welcome Union Berlin at Midnight on Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin will be played at the Olympiastadion in Germany’s Berlin. Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20: Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin match live streaming?

Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website (or the Hotsrtar+Disney) in India for premium users.