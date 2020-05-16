Bundesliga 2019-20 Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The Bundesliga 2019-20 is all set to restart after a two-month suspension due to Covid-19 pandemic. The first day of the upcoming Bundesliga 2019-29 will witness a clash between Hoffenheim and Hertha Berlin.

Both the teams are finding it tough to secure a position in top 8. The hosts are at 9th spot with 35 points so far. On the other hand, Hertha Berlin are struggling at the 13th position with 28 points. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin will be played at the PreZero Arena. The Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin, Bundesliga 2019-20, will begin at 7PM IST.

Andrej Kramaric is expected to miss the game due to ankle injury, along with Sargis Adamyan. Meanwhile, Hertha might see the absence of Vladimir Darida and Saloman Kalou as both players have been suspended.

Bundesliga 2019-20 Hoffenheim Probable Line-up vs Hertha Berlin: Baumann, Zuber, Hubner, Akpoguma, Kaderabek, Grillitsch, Geiger, Rudy, Baumgartner, Bebou, Skov

Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin Probable Line-up vs Hoffenheim: Jarstein, Klunter, Stark, Boyata, Platthardt, Skjelbred, Dilrosun, Grujic, Mittelstadt, Piatek, Cunha

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin match live in India (TV channels)?

Hoffenheim will face the Hertha Berlin at 7:00PM on Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin will be played at the PreZero Arena. Bundesliga 2019-20 Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin match live streaming?

Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.