Bundesliga 2019-20 Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch, Live Telecast Details: Munich vs Monchengladbach, Dusseldorf vs Dortmund

German football action continues to roll on with Fortuna Dusseldorf taking on Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich going up against Borussia Monchengladbach this coming Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund received a major boost on Tuesday morning as attacking duo Erling Haaland and Marco Reus returned to full training following injury.

Haaland has not featured for Lucien Favre's side since being substituted off in the 72nd minute of BVB's 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on Matchday 28 with a knee complaint.

Reus, meanwhile, has missed 12 competitive games due to a thigh muscle injury sustained in the DFB Cup Round of 16 defeat away to Werder Bremen on 4 February.

Here’s the entire list of matches you can stream (Timings in IST)

Saturday, 13th June 2020

Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig - 12:00 AM

Wolfsburg vs Freiburg - 7.00 PM

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund - 7.00 PM

Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt - 7.00 PM

Koln vs Union Berlin - 7.00 PM

Paderborn vs Werder Bremen - 7.00 PM

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach - 10.00 PM

Sunday, 14th June 2020

Mainz vs Augsburg - 7:00 PM

Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen - 9.30 PM

Tuesday, 16th June 2020

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg - 10.00 PM

Wednesday, 17th June 2020

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich - 12.00 AM

Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin- 12.00 AM

Union Berlin vs Paderborn- 12.00 AM

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke - 10.00 PM

Thursday, 18th June 2020

Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz - 12.00 AM

RB Leipzig vs Fortuna Dusseldorf - 12.00 AM

Bayer Leverkusen vs Koln - 12.00 AM

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim - 12.00 AM

Catch all the matches of Bundesliga LIVE only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP