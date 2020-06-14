Bundesliga 2019-20 Mainz vs Augsburg Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast in India

The Bundesliga 2019-20 Sunday, June 14 fixture will be played between Mainz and Augsburg. Both the teams are currently placed in the bottom seven and have struggled to make a standing so far. The Bundesliga Mainz vs Augsburg outing will take place at Opel Arena with no audience in attendance. The Mainz vs Augsburg fixture will take place at 7pm IST.

There is a difference of just one point between the two teams. The home side Mainz sit in 15th place, while the visitors Augsburg are currently occupying 13th position.

Augsburg concluded their last outing against FC Koln with a 1-1 draw, with 32 points in 30 matches. They have lost 14 matches in the league, with just eight hard-earned victories.

On the other side, Mainz have 31 points in 30 matches, with 9 victories yet 17 losses. They have lost the last two matches against Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim.

In the team news, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw will be seen again in Sunday, June 14's match after serving a suspension. Mainz will see the return of Ridle Baku and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Bundesliga 2019-20 Mainz Probable XI vs Augsburg: Muller, Brosinski, Niakhate, Juste, Baku, Awoniyi, Latza, Kunde, Oztunali, Quaison, Mateta

Bundesliga 2019-20 Augsburg Probable XI vs Mainz: Luthe, Framberger, Jedvaj, Uduokhai, Max, Gruezo, Khedira, Richter, Lowen, Vargas, Niederlechner

When and where to watch the Bundesliga 2019-20 Mainz vs Augsburg match live in India (TV channels)?

The Bundesliga 2019-20 Mainz vs Augsburg outing will commence at 7pm on Sunday, June 14, according to the Indian Standard Time (IST). The Bundesliga 2019-20 Mainz vs Augsburg will be hosted at the Opel Arena.

The Mainz vs Augsburg Bundesliga match live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch the online Bundesliga 2019-20 Mainz vs Augsburg match live streaming?

Mainz vs Augsburg Bundesliga 2019-20 live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and Disney+ Hotstar website in India for premium users.