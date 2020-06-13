Bundesliga 2019-20 Paderborn vs Werder Bremen Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast in India

The Saturday fixture in Bundesliga 2019-20 will see relegation-hit teams Paderborn and Werder Bremen square-off at the Benteler Arena. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Paderborn vs Werder Bremen fixture will take place at 7pm IST.

The visiting team Werder Bremen are placed at 17thposition after scoring 25 points in 30 matches. They lost their last two matches against Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Paderborn, on the other hand, are bottom-placed with 20 points in 30 matches, scoring just four victories. Their last outing against RB Leipzig was concluded at a 1-1 draw.

For today's match, Paderborn will be playing without Uwe Hunemeier and Streli Mamba, while there is a serious doubt over Luca Kilian's inclusion due to his thigh problem.

Bundesliga 2019-20 Paderborn Probable XI vs Werder Bremen: Zingerle, Jans, Schonlau, Strohdiek, Collins, Proger, Vasiliadis, Gjasula, Antwi-Adjei, Srbeny, Michel

Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen Probable XI vs Paderborn: Pavlenka, Gebre Selassie, Veljkovic, Moisander, Friedl, Vogt, Eggestein, Klaassen, Osako, Bittencourt, Sargent

When and where to watch the Bundesliga 2019-20 Paderborn vs Werder Bremen match live in India (TV channels)?

The Bundesliga 2019-20 Paderborn vs Werder Bremen outing will commence at 7pm on Saturday, June 13, according to the Indian Standard Time (IST).

Paderborn vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch the online Bundesliga 2019-20 Paderborn vs Werder Bremen match live streaming?

Paderborn vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga 2019-20 live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and Disney+ Hotstar website in India for premium users.