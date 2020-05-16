FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Bundesliga 2019-20 RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

RB Leipzig (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Bundesliga 2019-20: RB Leipzig host SC Freiburg at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

The spotlight will be on Germany this weekend as Bundesliga becomes the first major football league in the world to emerge from the Covid-19 lockdown.

On their return to the football arena this weekend, RB Leipzig will play host to SC Frieburg. The Bundesliga 2019-20 RB Leipzig vs SC Frieburg will be played at the Red Bull Arena.

Timo Werner is expected to join the hosts against Frieburg. Emil Forsberg, Marcel Sabitzer and Patrick Schick won't feature in the upcoming game, while defender Dayot Upamecano is serving a suspension.

As for Freiburg, Christian Gunter and Manuel Gulde have fully recovered from the respective injuries. The two are expected to make it to the playing XI.

The RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg match will commence at 7PM.

As of now, RB Leipzig are at the third position on the points table with a total of 50 points while SC Freiburg are on the eight spot with 36 points.

Bundesliga 2019-20 RB Leipzig Possible Starting Line-up vs Freiburg: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Konate, Halstenberg; Mukiele, Laimer, Sabitzer, Angelino; Schick, Nkunku; Werner

Bundesliga 2019-20 Freiburg Possible Starting Line-up vs RB Leipzig: Schwolow; Koch, Gulde, Heintz; Gunter, Hofler, Haberer, Schmid; Waldschmidt, Sallai, Holer

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg match live in India (TV channels)?

RB Leipzig will welcome SC Freiburg at 7PM on Saturday, May 16. The Bundesliga 2019-20 RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg match live streaming?

RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

