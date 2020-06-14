Bundesliga 2019-20 Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast in India

Schalke will face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, June 14, in Bundesliga 2019-20. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen match will be hosted at the Veltins Arena. The kick off time for Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen is 9.30pm IST.

The host team are placed 10th on the Bundesliga 2019-20 score table, with 38 points. Their last outing against Union Berlin ended with a draw of 1-1 in hand.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are at fifth in the Bundesliga 2019-20 league table. They have lost the last match against Bayern Munich 4-2. The team have 56 points in hand.

Schalke will be playing without Guido Burgstaller, Amine Harit, Suat Serdar and Omar Mascarell, who are currently going through injury phases. On the other hand, Leverkusen have no as such injury concerns ahead of the upcoming game.

Bundesliga 2019-20 Schalke Probable XI vs Bayer Leverkusen: Nubel, Sane, Kabak, Todibo, Kenny, McKennie, Schopf, Oczipka, Caligiuri, Matondo, Raman

Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen Probable XI vs Schalke: Hradecky, Weiser, Tapsoba, Bender, Sinkgraven, Aranguiz, Baumgartlinger, Havertz, Diaby, Amiri, Alario

When and where to watch the Bundesliga 2019-20 Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen match live in India (TV channels)?

The Bundesliga 2019-20 Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen outing will commence at 9.30pm on Sunday, June 14, according to the Indian Standard Time (IST). The Bundesliga 2019-20 Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen will be hosted at the Veltins Arena.

Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen match live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch the online Bundesliga 2019-20 Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen match live streaming?

Schalke vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 2019-20 live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and Disney+ Hotstar website in India for premium users.