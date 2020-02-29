Bundesliga 2019-20 TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

TSG Hoffenheim will be playing host to the table leaders Bayern Munich in their next Bundesliga 2019-20 showdown on February 29, Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Rhein-Neckar Arena.

Hoffenheim stand at the 8th spot with 34 points, while Bayern are leading Bundesliga with 49 points. Winning in Saturday's match will bring Hoffenheim to the 6th spot. Bayern have only one-point difference with RB Leipzig at the number 2 spot and hence need a win to consolidate their reigning position.

In their last Bundesliga fixture, Hoffenheim tied 1-1 with Monchengladbach. Bayern won 3-2 over Paderborn in Bundesliga, followed by defeating English club Chelsea 3-0 in their Champions League fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts will miss the services of Belfodil, Adamyan, Elmkies and Dabbur against Bayern Munich due to injuries. Top scorer Kramaric remains a doubt.

The visitors are unbeaten in 12 games across all competitions and will have Sule, Perisic and Lewandowski sidelined for Saturday's match. Javi Martinez and Coman are doubts.

TSG Hoffenheim Possible Starting Line-up (4-3-3): Baumann; Kaderabek, Nordtveit, Hubner, Zuber; Rudy, Grillitsch, Samassekou; Skov, Kramaric, Baumgartner.

Bayern Munich Possible Starting Line-up (4-3-3): Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Thiago Alcantara, Goretzka; Muller, Gnabry, Coutinho.

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich match live in India (TV channels)?

TSG Hoffenheim will welcome Bayern Munich at 8 pm on Saturday night according to the Indian Standard Time. The Bundesliga 2019-20 TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Rhein-Neckar Arena.

Bundesliga 2019-20 TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich match live streaming?

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.