Bundesliga 2019-20 Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

All eyes will be on Bundesliga this weekend as they are the first ones who have decided to resume the official competition after COVID-19 shutdown. Even though the matches will be played behind the closed door but this step has given a ray of hope to all the football lovers.

On Sunday, May 17, Bayern Munich will resume their quest for an eighth successive Bundesliga title when they travel to Union Berlin. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich match will be played at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei. Bayern, who have a four-point lead at the top of the table, will look to dominate the game from the very first whistle. Meanwhile, Union Berlin, who are sitting on the 11th spot, will look for better prospects in their first post-coronavirus lockdown fixture.

As for Bayern, striker Robert Lewandowski is fit to step on the green grass.



The 41-year-old Klose, who holds the record of 16 goals scored at World Cup finals, has joined Bayern's staff and will be next to head coach Hansi Flick on the bench on Sunday.

"I feel better than ever before because I was able to work hard on my physical fitness for the last two months," said Lewandowski.

Bayern head coach Hansi Flick is expecting an intense encounter in the capital city.

"They're a team with a great mentality. We will face an aggressive team that takes the direct route to goal. We need to stand up and be counted. We can't get a result just through the quality of our football. We have to show our mentality and take on challenges," Flick said.

The Bundesliga 2019-20 Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich match will kick off at 9:30 pm.

Bundesliga 2019-20 Union Berlin Possible Starting Line-up vs Bayern Munich: Gikiewicz; Subotic, Hubner, Schlotterbeck; Trimmel, Gentner, Andrich, Lenz; Ingvartsen, Bulter; Andersson

Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich Possible Starting Line-up vs Union Berlin: Neuer; Pavard, Alaba, Boateng, Davies; Thiago, Kimmich; Gnabry, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich match live in India (TV channels)?

Union Berlin will roll out the carpet for Bayern Munich at 9:30 pm on Sunday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei. Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich match live streaming?

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich live stream will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and hotstar.com or the Disney+Hotstar website in India for premium users.