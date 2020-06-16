Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast in India

Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Munich will be eyeing to secure their eight consecutive Bundesliga title when they travel to Werder Bremen on Wednesday, June 17. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich game will be played at the Weserstadion. Bayern, who are leading the table with 73 points, will claim the title for the 30th time. Bayern coach Hansi Flick has stated that Werder shouldn’t expect any gift from them as the Bavarians “wants to be champions on Tuesday”. “We are not giving away any gifts to Werder. We want to reach our goal on Tuesday and it is up to us,” Flick told a virtual news conference.

As for Bayern, their star performers Robert Lewandowski and top provider Thomas Mueller have returned to the squad after serving suspensions.

Werder, on the other hand, are in a relegation battle with Dusseldorf. They will try to produce an allround performance in the upcoming game. In their last fixture, Werder defeated Paderborn 5-1.

The Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Munich will kick off at 12:00 am.

Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen Probable XI vs Bayern Munich: Pavlenka - Gebre Selassie, Veljkovic, Moisander (c), Augustinsson - M. Eggestein, Vogt, Klaassen - Bittencourt, Sargent, Rashica

Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich Probable XI vs Werder Bremen: Neuer (c) - Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies - Kimmich, Goretzka - Gnabry, Müller, Coman - Lewandowski

When and where to watch the Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich match live in India (TV channels)?

The Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich will be hosted at the Volkswagen Arena.

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch the online Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich match live streaming?

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2019-20 live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and Disney+ Hotstar website in India for premium users.