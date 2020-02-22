Take the pledge to vote

Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Bundesliga 2019-20: Werder Bremen host Borussia Dortmund as the latter continue the push for title.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 22, 2020, 5:39 PM IST
Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Borussia Dortmund (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The Bundesliga 2019-20 match between Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund will be played on Saturday, February 22 at 8PM. Werder Bremen, currently on the second last spot of the points table with 17 points, will be competing against Borussia Dortmund, who are at the third position with 42 points.

Bremen have not won any of their last four matches while Borussia Dortmund have won four of their five matches, including the last one against Eintracht Frankfurt.

This will be the 104th meeting between Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Werder Bremen Possible Starting Line-up: Pavlenka; Veljkovic, Toprak, Moisander; Gebre-Selassie, Klassen, Sahin, Augustinsson; Rashica, Selke, Bittencourt

Borussia Dortmund Possible Starting Line-up: Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Zagadou; Hakimi, Witsel, Can, Guerreiro; Sancho, Haaland, Hazard

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund match live in India (TV channels)?

Werder Bremen will welcome Borussia Dortmund at 8PM on Saturday, February 22. Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund match live streaming?

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
