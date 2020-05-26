FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Cardboard cutout of Borussia Monchengladbach fans (Photo Credit: Twitter)

The hosts, who are currently in the relegation zone, will eye to turn the table of fortune when they take on fifth-placed Monchengladbach.

Werder Bremen will face Borussia Monchengladbach at midnight on Wednesday, May 27. The upcoming Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen Vs Borussia Monchengladbach match will be played at Wohninvest Weserstadion in Bermen. In the last outing, Bremen managed to keep a clean sheet with 1-0 victory over SC Freiburg. Whereas, Monchengladbach lost to Leverkusen 3-1.

For Bremen, strike Claudio Pizarro will miss the upcoming game due to injury. Omer Toprak, Niclas Fullkrug, Ludwig Augustinsson and Kevin Mohwald all are on the injury bench.

Meanwhile, Gladbach’s squad will travel without Fabian Johnson and Denis Zakaria. The two have been ruled out due to injuries.

Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen probable playing XI Vs Borussia Monchengladbach : Pavlenka, Gebre Selassie, Veljkovic, Moisander, Augustinsson, M Eggestein, Bargfrede, Klaassen, Bittencourt, Selke, Rashica

Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Monchengladbach Probable playing XI vs Werder Bremen: Sommer, Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini, Kramer, Neuhaus, Hofmann, Stindl, Thuram, Plea

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen Vs Borussia Monchengladbach match live in India (TV channels)?

Werder Bremen will welcome Borussia Monchengladbach at midnight on Wednesday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen Vs Borussia Monchengladbach match will be played at the Wohninvest Weserstadion in Germany’s Bermen. Werder Bremen Vs Borussia Monchengladbach game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20: Werder Bremen Vs Borussia Monchengladbach match live streaming?

Werder Bremen Vs Borussia Monchengladbach live stream will be available on Hotstar app and website in India for premium users.


