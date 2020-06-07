Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast in India, Dream 11 Tips and Prediction

Werder Bremen will take on Wolfsburg at the Weserstadion at 5 PM IST.

Here is the WBN vs WOL Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Bundesliga 2019-20 WBN vs WOL Dream11 Dream 11 Goalkeeper: K Casteels

Bundesliga 2019-20 WBN vs WOL Dream11 Defenders: N Moisander, M Pongracic, K Mbabu, T Gebre Selassie

Bundesliga 2019-20 WBN vs WOL Dream11 Prediction, WBN vs WOL Midfielders: D Klaassen, L Bittencourt, M Arnold, M Rashica, K Vogt

Bundesliga WBN vs WOL Dream 11 Prediction, WBN vs WOL Strikers: W Weghorst

Bundesliga 2019-202 WBN Probable XI vs WOL: Jiri Pavlenka, Niklas Moisander, Milos Veljkovic, Marco Friedl, Theodor Gebre Selassie, Kevin Vogt, Davy Klaassen, Maximilian Eggestein, Davie Selke, Fin Bartels, Yuya Osako

Bundesliga 2019-20 WBN Probable XI vs WOL: Koen Casteels, John Brooks, Marin Pongracic, Jerome Roussillon, Kevin Mbabu, Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager, Joao Victor, Renato Steffen, Wout Weghorst, Josip Brekalo

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg match live in India (TV channels)?

Werder Bremen will face Wolfsburg at 5 pm on Sunday according to the Indian Standard Time (IST). The Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg will be played at the Weserstadion.

Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg match live streaming?

Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and Disney+ Hotstar website in India for premium users.