Bundesliga 2019-20 Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast in India

Wolfsburg will host league-leaders Bayern Munich in the last Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture on Saturday, June 27. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich outing will take place at Volkswagen Arena with no audience in attendance. With a difference of 30 points, Bayern Munich are currently topping the Bundesliga 2019-20 score table, while Wolfsburg have settled in the sixth standing.

Bayern Munich have won 25 of the 33 matches played so far, winning all the fixtures scheduled after the coronavirus hiatus. They won their last outing against SC Freiburg by 3-1 last Saturday.

On the other side, Wolfsburg have 49 points in 33 matches, with 13 victories. The team have shown some exceptional game post coronavirus hiatus with just two losses. They won their last match against Schalke by 4-1.

The Bundesliga 2019-20 Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich fixture will take place at 7pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Bundesliga 2019-20 Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Team News, Injury Update

In the team news, Manuel Neuer is expected to make a return this week for Bayern Munich, along with Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry. As for Wolfsburg, they might miss Daniel Ginczek for tonight's outing.

Bundesliga 2019-20 Wolfsburg Probable XI vs Bayern Munich: Casteels, Mbabu, Pongracic, Brooks, Roussillon, Gerhardt, Arnold, Steffen, Schlager, Brekalo, Weghorst

Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich Probable XI vs Wolfsburg: Neuer, Odriozola, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Muller, Coman, Lewandowski

When and where to watch the Bundesliga 2019-20 Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich match live in India (TV channels)?

The Bundesliga 2019-20 Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich outing will commence at 7pm on Sunday, June 27, according to the Indian Standard Time (IST).

The Bundesliga 2019-20 Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich will be hosted at the Volkswagen Arena.

The Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch the online Bundesliga 2019-20 Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich match live streaming?

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2019-20 live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and Disney+ Hotstar website in India for premium users.