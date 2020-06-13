Bundesliga 2019-20 Wolfsburg vs Freiburg Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast in India

Standing sixth in the Bundesliga 2019-20 league table, Wolfsburg will play host to Freiburg on Saturday, June 13. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Wolfsburg vs Freiburg will be played at the Volkswagen Arena. The Wolfsburg vs Freiburg fixture will take place at 7pm IST.

In the Bundesliga 2019-20 season so far, Freiburg can be called the "biggest surprise package". In their last outing, the team secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach. The visiting team are placed 8th on the score table with 41 points in hand earned in 11 victories.

The host team Wolfsburg are placed sixth in the standings, scoring 45 points in 30 matches so far. They too won their last outing against Werder Bremen by 1-0.

For today's match, Wolfsburg will be missing Ignacio Camacho, William and Paulo Otavio on the list of playing XI. The only player missing from the visiting team is Manuel Gulde, who is struggling with muscle injury.

Bundesliga 2019-20 Wolfsburg Probable XI vs Freiburg: Casteels, Mbabu, Pongracic, Brooks, Roussillon, Steffen, Guilavogui, Arnold, Victor, Brekalo, Weghorst

Bundesliga 2019-20 Frieburg Probable XI vs Wolfsburg: Schwolow, Schmid, Leinhart, Heintz, Gunter, Sallai, Koch, Hofler, Grifo, Holer, Petersen

When and where to watch the Bundesliga 2019-20 Wolfsburg vs Freiburg match live in India (TV channels)?

The Bundesliga 2019-20 Wolfsburg vs Freiburg outing will commence at 7pm on Saturday, June 13, according to the Indian Standard Time (IST). The Bundesliga 2019-20 Wolfsburg vs Freiburg will be hosted at the Volkswagen Arena.

Wolfsburg vs Freiburg Bundesliga game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch the online Bundesliga 2019-20 Wolfsburg vs Freiburg match live streaming?

Wolfsburg vs Freiburg Bundesliga 2019-20 live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and Disney+ Hotstar website in India for premium users.