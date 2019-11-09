Bundesliga 2019 Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Borussia Dortmund will travel to Allianz Arena for their Bundesliga fixture against an embattled Bayern Munich on Saturday, November 9. Bayern Munich, who will be playing their first league game since coach Niko Kovac was sacked last weekend, will be looking for a positive outcome. Meanwhile, second-placed Borussia Dortmund will eye moving to the first spot on the league table with a huge away win. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund game will commence at 11PM.

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre has said that his side has nothing to lose as they make their trip to Allianz Arena. "In the last five years, it has been hard to win there. But, we have nothing to lose. We respect Bayern -- we don't fear them," Favre said.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick, who has taken over as interim boss for the Bayern outfit for two games, said "We're playing at home and it's a chance to lay down a new marker." Bayern will be edgy considering they struggled against Olympiacos in the Champions League as well while their opponents had a brilliant 3-2 win over Inter Milan midweek.

As far as injuries are concerned, Bayern will be without Jann-Fiete Arp (broken wrist) and Lucas Hernandez (ankle injury).

On the other hand, Favre is yet to make a call on the starting XI until Sancho undergoes a fitness test. The 19-year-old winger is down with a hamstring strain.

Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich possible starting line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Neuer; Pavard, Martinez, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Thiago; Coutinho, Gnabry, Coman; Lewandowski

Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund possible starting line-up vs Bayern Munich: Burki; Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Witsel, Weigl; Hakimi, Brandt, Sancho; Gotze

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund match live in India (TV channels)?

Bayern Munich will face the Borussia Dortmund challenge at 11:00PM on Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Allianz Arena. Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund match live streaming?

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

