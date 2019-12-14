Bundesliga 2019 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Bayern Munich will take on Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena on December 14, Saturday in the Bundesliga 2019. Bayern Munich will be trying to get their campaign back on track when they face Werder Bremen. On the other hand, Werder Bremen will look for an early advantage in their away fixture. The Bundesliga 2019 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen will commence at 8 PM. In their last fixture, Bayern Munich went down 1-2 against Borussia Mönchengladbach, whereas Werder lost to Paderborn.

As far as injuries are concerned, Bayern will be without Arp (fractured wrist), Coman (knee), Cuisance (ankle), Hernandez (ankle), Martinez (suspended), Süle (torn ACL).

For Werder, Bargfrede (thigh), Bartels (match fitness), Füllkrug (torn ACL), Möhwald (knee), Sargent (torn hamstring), Toprak (calf) have been sidelined from the weekend fixture.

Probable line-ups:

Bayern Starting XI: Neuer (c) - Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies - Kimmich, Goretzka - Gnabry, Müller, Coutinho - Lewandowski

Werder Bremen Starting XI: Pavlenka - Gebre Selassie, Veljkovic, Moisander (c), Augustinsson - M. Eggestein, Sahin, Klaassen - Bittencourt, Osako, Rashica

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen match live in India (TV channels)?

Bayern Munich play Werder Bremen at 8: 00 PM on Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen will be played at the Allianz Arena. Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen match live streaming?

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

