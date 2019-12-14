Bundesliga 2019 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Bayern Munich take on Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga.
Bayern Munich (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Bayern Munich will take on Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena on December 14, Saturday in the Bundesliga 2019. Bayern Munich will be trying to get their campaign back on track when they face Werder Bremen. On the other hand, Werder Bremen will look for an early advantage in their away fixture. The Bundesliga 2019 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen will commence at 8 PM. In their last fixture, Bayern Munich went down 1-2 against Borussia Mönchengladbach, whereas Werder lost to Paderborn.
As far as injuries are concerned, Bayern will be without Arp (fractured wrist), Coman (knee), Cuisance (ankle), Hernandez (ankle), Martinez (suspended), Süle (torn ACL).
For Werder, Bargfrede (thigh), Bartels (match fitness), Füllkrug (torn ACL), Möhwald (knee), Sargent (torn hamstring), Toprak (calf) have been sidelined from the weekend fixture.
Probable line-ups:
Bayern Starting XI: Neuer (c) - Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies - Kimmich, Goretzka - Gnabry, Müller, Coutinho - Lewandowski
Werder Bremen Starting XI: Pavlenka - Gebre Selassie, Veljkovic, Moisander (c), Augustinsson - M. Eggestein, Sahin, Klaassen - Bittencourt, Osako, Rashica
Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen match live in India (TV channels)?
Bayern Munich play Werder Bremen at 8: 00 PM on Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen will be played at the Allianz Arena. Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.
How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen match live streaming?
Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Trump Makes Twitter Record by Tweeting 123 Times in Couple of Hours Amid Impeachment Charges
- IndiGo Passengers Stuck in Aerobridge for 8 Hours, Airline Blames Bad Weather for Delay
- Thousands of 'Penis Fish' Wash Up on California Beach and Social Media is 'Shook'
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20-Year-Old Drinks Chemical Instead of Water While Playing Game
- Airtel Users Can Make Voice Calls on Wi-Fi But You Need Airtel Xstream Broadband