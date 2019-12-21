Bundesliga 2019 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Bayern Munich host Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga.
Bayern Munich (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Bayern Munich will be eye to win their third Bundesliga game in a row when they welcome Wolfsburg on Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg will be played at the Allianz Arena. In their last outing, Bayern kept a clean sheet as they defeated SC Freiburg 3-1, whereas Wolfsburg held Schalke to a 1-1 draw. he Bundesliga 2019 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg will commence at 8 pm.
Bayern will be without defenders Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Sule. Both the players have been ruled out due to injuries. ON the other hand, Wolfsburg will travel without Ismail Azzaoui, Niklas Klinger and Ignacio Camacho.
Bayern Munich possible starting lineup vs Wolfsburg: Neuer; Pavard, Martinez, Alaba, Davies; Muller, Kimmich, Coutinho; Gnabry, Lewandowski, Perisic
Wolfsburg possible starting lineup vs Bayern Munich: Casteels; Mbabu, Tisserand, Brooks, Roussillon; Guilavogui; Victor, Arnold, Schlager, Brekalo; Weghorst
Where to watch Bundesliga 2019 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg match live in India (TV channels)?
Bayern Munich will play host to Wolfsburg on Saturday at 8 pm. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg will be played at the Allianz Arena. Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.
How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg match live streaming?
Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 80 Written Updates: Rashami, Sidharth's Fight Goes Ugly as They Lock Horns Again
- From Rose to Hugs, Protestors Show How Dissent Can be Shown Through Love and Empathy
- All About Fries: Chrissy Teigen To Produce a Movie Exclusively About Everyone's Favorite Side-Dish
- Salman Khan Presented with Custom Made WWE Championship Ahead of Dabangg 3 Release
- All That Glitters? Swiss Scientists Have Found a Way to Make Chocolate Sparkle