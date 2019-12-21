Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bundesliga 2019 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Bayern Munich host Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 21, 2019, 12:25 PM IST
Bundesliga 2019 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Bayern Munich (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Bayern Munich will be eye to win their third Bundesliga game in a row when they welcome Wolfsburg on Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg will be played at the Allianz Arena. In their last outing, Bayern kept a clean sheet as they defeated SC Freiburg 3-1, whereas Wolfsburg held Schalke to a 1-1 draw. he Bundesliga 2019 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg will commence at 8 pm.

Bayern will be without defenders Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Sule. Both the players have been ruled out due to injuries. ON the other hand, Wolfsburg will travel without Ismail Azzaoui, Niklas Klinger and Ignacio Camacho.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup vs Wolfsburg: Neuer; Pavard, Martinez, Alaba, Davies; Muller, Kimmich, Coutinho; Gnabry, Lewandowski, Perisic

Wolfsburg possible starting lineup vs Bayern Munich: Casteels; Mbabu, Tisserand, Brooks, Roussillon; Guilavogui; Victor, Arnold, Schlager, Brekalo; Weghorst

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg match live in India (TV channels)?

Bayern Munich will play host to Wolfsburg on Saturday at 8 pm. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg will be played at the Allianz Arena. Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg match live streaming?

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
