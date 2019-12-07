Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Bundesliga 2019 Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Bundesliga 2019-20: Borussia Dortmund host Fortuna Dusseldorf at the Signal Iduna Park.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 7, 2019, 5:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bundesliga 2019 Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Borussia Dortmund host Fortuna Dusseldorf. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Borussia Dortmund will face Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday, Deceber 7 for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf will be played at the Signal Iduna Park. Last week, Dortmund registered a 2-1 win over Hertha, whereas Fortuna Dusseldorf held Hoffenheim to a draw. With 23 points from 13 games, Dortmund are sitting on the 5th spot in the league table. On the other hand, Fortuna Dusseldorf are struggling on 15th place with eleven points. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf is scheduled to start at 8PM.

For Dortmund, Delaney (ankle), Hummels (suspended), Schmelzer (calf) aren't avaliable for selection. Fortuna Dusseldorf will travel without Karaman (pneumonia), Pledl (knee), Stöger (cruciate ligament), Suttner (thigh), Sobottka (broken nose).

Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund Possible Starting Line-up vs Fortuna Dusseldorf: Bürki; Piszczek, Akanji, Zagadou, Hakimi; Witsel, Weigl; Sancho, Reus (c), Hazard; Alcacer

Bundesliga 2019-20 Fortuna Dusseldorf Possible Starting Line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Steffen; Zimmermann, Hoffmann, Adams, Gießelmann; Bodzek, Morales; Zimmer, Fink, Kownacki; Hennings (c)

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf match live in India (TV channels)?

Borussia Dortmund will face Fortuna Dusseldorf at 8PM on Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf will be played at the Signal Iduna Park. Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf match live streaming?

Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram