Bundesliga 2019 Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Borussia Dortmund will face Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday, Deceber 7 for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf will be played at the Signal Iduna Park. Last week, Dortmund registered a 2-1 win over Hertha, whereas Fortuna Dusseldorf held Hoffenheim to a draw. With 23 points from 13 games, Dortmund are sitting on the 5th spot in the league table. On the other hand, Fortuna Dusseldorf are struggling on 15th place with eleven points. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf is scheduled to start at 8PM.

For Dortmund, Delaney (ankle), Hummels (suspended), Schmelzer (calf) aren't avaliable for selection. Fortuna Dusseldorf will travel without Karaman (pneumonia), Pledl (knee), Stöger (cruciate ligament), Suttner (thigh), Sobottka (broken nose).

Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund Possible Starting Line-up vs Fortuna Dusseldorf: Bürki; Piszczek, Akanji, Zagadou, Hakimi; Witsel, Weigl; Sancho, Reus (c), Hazard; Alcacer

Bundesliga 2019-20 Fortuna Dusseldorf Possible Starting Line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Steffen; Zimmermann, Hoffmann, Adams, Gießelmann; Bodzek, Morales; Zimmer, Fink, Kownacki; Hennings (c)

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf match live in India (TV channels)?

Borussia Dortmund will face Fortuna Dusseldorf at 8PM on Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf will be played at the Signal Iduna Park. Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf match live streaming?

Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

