Bundesliga 2019 Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Borussia Dortmund will be without injured midfielder Thomas Delaney when they host struggling Paderborn on November 23 for their upcoming Bundesliga game. Delaney picked up an ankle injury early in Denmark's 1-1 draw against the Republic of Ireland, which put them through to the Euro 2020 finals. The Danish midfielder isn't expected to return until January.

The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn will be played at the Signal Iduna-Park. Borussia Dortmund, who were defeated by Bayern Munich 4-0 at the Allianz Arena ten days ago, will look to bounce back against bottom-placed Paderborn. Meanwhile, Paderborn will eye a massive upset. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn will commence at 1AM.

Calling their defeat against Bayern as "hard to digest", Dortmund manager Lucien Favre said, "There are a lot of things we have to do better and I don't want to talk about it (the Bayern defeat) anymore. The post-match analysis was hard, but now we're looking forward. We must have respect for them, but against Paderborn, we know what we have to do."

Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund Probable Line-up vs Paderborn: Burki; Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Witsel, Weigl; Sancho, Reus, Hazard; Paco Alcacer

Bundesliga 2019-20 Paderborn Probable Line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Zingerle; Jans, Hunemeier, Schonlau, Collins; Gjasula; Cauly, Vasiliadis, Sabiri, Holtmann; Zolinski

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn match live in India (TV channels)?

Borussia Dortmund will host Paderborn at 1:00AM on Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn will be played at the Signal Iduna Park. Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn match live streaming?

Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

