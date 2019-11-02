Bundesliga 2019 Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Borussia Dortmund host Wolfsburg at the Signal Iduna Park in Bundesliga.
Borussia Dortmund (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The upcoming Bundesliga fixture will see a face-off between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg on Saturday (November 2). Borussia Dortmund, who are currently on 6th spot with 16 points from nine games, will look to produce a clinical performance as they take on Wolfsburg.
The Bundesliga 2019 Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg will be played at Signal Iduna Park. Wolfsburg will try to close the gap with Bayern Munich. Currently, Wolfsburg are sitting the fourth slot with seventeen points. The Bundesliga 2019 Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg will commence at 8 pm.
Bundesliga 2019 Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup vs Wolfsburg: Burki; Piszczek, Weigl, Hummels, Guerreiro; Witsel, Delaney; Sancho, Reus, Hakimi; Alcacer
Bundesliga 2019 Wolfsburg possible starting lineup vs Borussia Dortmund: Pervan; Tisserand, Bruma, Brooks; William, Guilavogui, Arnold, Roussillon; Victor, Brekalo; Weghorst
Where to watch Bundesliga 2019 Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg match live in India (TV channels)?
Eintracht Frankfurt will welcome Bayern Munich at 8:00 PM on Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019 Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg will be played at Signal Iduna Park. Bundesliga 2019 Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.
How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019 Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg match live streaming?
Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
