1-min read

Bundesliga 2019 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Bundesliga 2019-20: Table toppers Borussia Monchengladbach host Bayern Munich in a league game.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 7, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
Bundesliga 2019 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Borussia Monchengladbach host Bayern Munich. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The upcoming Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture will see Borussia Monchengladbach lock horns with Bayern Munich on Saturday, December 7 at the Borussia-Park stadium. Bayern Munich, who slipped to the 4th spot in the points table after losing to Bayer Leverkusen last week in a home game, will be lookin gto bounce back when they take on table toppers Monchengladbach. On the other hand, Borussia Monchengladbach will be eyeing continued dominance when they host Bayern. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich will commence at 8PM.

Hailing Bayern for their countless successes, Gladbach forward Alassane Plea said, "Bayern are a big club with countless successes. They have won the league title almost every season in the past years and play without interruption in the Champions League. They have top players and are arguably the strongest team in the league. That is why we really want to win that game."

As far as injuries are concerned, Gladbach are yet to decide on Matthias Ginter's availability for the upcoming game. Andreas Poulsen, Torben Musel and Florian Mayer are not available for the weekend fixture.

On the other hand, Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule and Jann-Fiete Arp won't be traveling to Borussia-Park for Bayern Munich.

Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Monchengladbach Possible Starting Line-up vs Bayern Munich: Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Zakaria, Neuhaus; Thuram, Benes, Herrmann; Embolo

Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich Possible Starting line-up vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Neuer; Pavard, Martinez, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich; Coman, Goretzka, Thiago, Gnabry; Lewandowski

Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich match live in India (TV channels)?

Borussia Monchengladbach will welcome Bayern Munich at 8PM on Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Borussia-Park stadium. Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich match live streaming?

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
