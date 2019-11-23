Bundesliga 2019 Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Bundesliga 2019-20: Fortuna Dusseldorf host Bayern Munich at the Merkur Spiel-Arena.
Bayern Munich play Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The upcoming Bundesliga fixture will see Bayern Munich face Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday, November 23. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Merkur Spiel-Arena. Bayern Munich, are currently sitting on the third spot with twenty one points whereas Fortuna Duesseldorf are 13th on the standings. Duesseldorf have eleven points in their kitty from eleven games.
Bayern, who are coming into this encounter with a thumping 4-0 win over Dortmund, will look to continue their winning momentum in their away fixture. Fortuna Duesseldorf, who played a 3-3 draw at Schalke, will look to for an upset against Bayern. The Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019-20, will begin at 8PM.
Bundesliga 2019-20 Fortuna Dusseldorf Probable Line-up vs Bayern Munich: Steffen; Zimmer, Ayhan, Hoffmann, Adams, Giesselmann; Zimmermann, Bodzek, Morales; Kownacki, Hennings
Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich Probable Line-up vs Fortuna Dusseldorf: Neuer; Pavard, Javi Martinez, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski
Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Bayern Munich match live in India (TV channels)?
Fortuna Dusseldorf will face the Bayern challenge at 8:00PM on Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Merkur Spiel-Arena. Bundesliga 2019-20 Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Bayern Munich game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.
How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Bayern Munich match live streaming?
Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Bayern Munich live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
