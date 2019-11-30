Bundesliga 2019 Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Bundesliga 2019-20: Hertha Berlin will host Borussia Dortmund at the Olympiastadion Berlin.
Borussia Dortmund. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The upcoming Bundesliga fixture will see Hertha Berlin face Borussia on Saturday, November 30. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Olympiastadion Berlin. Borussia Dortmund are currently sitting on the sixth spot with 20 points from 12 games while Hertha Berlin are 15th on the standings with just 11 points. Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20, will begin at 8:00PM.
Hertha Berlin are facing a goalkeeper crisis ahead of his debut as regular stopper Rune Jarstein is suspended after his red card in the 4-0 defeat at Augsburg, while second and third options Thomas Kraft and Dennis Smarsch are struggling with injuries. Arne Maier made his comeback from injury off the bench at Augsburg but Matthew Leckie has been ruled out for the rest of the year with a knee injury, while Karim Rekik and Eduard Lowen are doubts due to illness.
Attacking duo Paco Alcacer and Jacob Bruun Larsen remain doubtful after sitting out the trip to Spain, but midfielder Thomas Delaney is the only definite absentee.
Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin Starting Line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Kraft; Stark, Boyata, Rekik; Wolf, Grujic, Skjelbred, Mittelstadt; Darida, Lukebakio; Selke.
Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund Starting Line-up vs Hertha Berlin: Burki; Guerreiro, Hummels, Zagadou, Hakimi; Akanji, Witsel; Hazard, Brandt, Sancho; Reus.
Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund match live in India (TV channels)?
Hertha Berlin will face Borussia Dortmund at 8:00PM on Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at Olympiastadion Berlin. Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.
How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund match live streaming?
Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
