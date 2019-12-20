Bundesliga 2019 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Borussia Dortmund face Hoffenheim at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena in the Bundesliga.
Borussia Dortmund. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Borussia Dortmund will travel to Sinsheim on December 21 to face Hoffenheim for their upcoming Bundesliga fixture. The Bundesliga 2019-20 game Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at Rhein-Neckar-Arena. In their last game, Dortmund held league leaders RB Leipzig to a 3-3 draw, whereas Hoffenheim ended their four-match winless streak by defeating Union Berlin 2-0. The Bundesliga 2019-20 game Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund will commence at 1 am. With 30 points from sixteen games, Dortmund are currently on the 4th spot. On the other hand, Hoffenheim are ninth on the league table with 24 points from sixteen outings.
Hoffenheim possible starting lineup vs Borussia Dortmund: Baumann - Kaderabek, Posch, Hubner (c), Skov - Grillitsch - Bebou, Rudy, Samassekou, Adamyan - Kramaric
Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup vs Hoffenheim: Burki - Akanji, Hummels, Zagadou - Hakimi, Weigl, Brandt, Schulz - Hazard, Alcacer, Sancho
Where to watch Bundesliga 2019- Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund match live in India (TV channels)?
Hoffenheim will welcome Borussia Dortmund at 1:00 AM on Friday night. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena. Bundesliga 2019-20 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.
How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund match live streaming?
Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
