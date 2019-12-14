Bundesliga 2019 Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Mainz take on Borussia Dortmund at the Opel Arena in the Bundesliga.
Borussia Dortmund (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Mainz face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga 2019 on December 14, Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019 Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund fixture will be played at the Opel Arena. Borussia Dortmund, who are coming into this match after sealing a berth in UEFA Champions League knockout stage, will be eyeing to register their fourth-successive win across all competitions when they take on Mainz. On the other hand, Mainz, who are currently sitting on 13th spot with fifteen points, will look for better prospects. The Bundesliga 2019 Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund fixture will commence at 8 pm.
Dortmund led by Coach Lucien Favre will travel without Delaney (ankle), Schmelzer (calf), Witsel (facial injury). On the other hand, Mainz will welcome Dortmund without Bell (ankle), Latza (back), Mateta (knee)
Mainz Possible Starting XI against Borussia Dortmund: Zentner; St. Juste, Fernandes, Niakhate (c); Oztunali, Baku, Kunde, Martin; Boetius; Onisiwo, Quaison
Borussia Dortmund Possible Starting XI against Mainz: Burki; Akanji, Hummels, Zagadou; Hakimi, Weigl, Brandt, Guerreiro; Sancho, Reus (c), Hazard
Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund match live in India (TV channels)?
Mainz will face the Borussia Dortmund challenge at 8:00 PM on Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Opel Arena. Bundesliga 2019-20 Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.
How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund match live streaming?
Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
