Bundesliga 2021-22 Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayer Leverkusen will lock horns with Bayern Munich on Sunday, October 17, in a Bundesliga match at the BayArena. Coming into this game, Bayer Leverkusen squad will be in an upbeat mood, having hammered Frank Kramer’s Arminia Bielefeld 4-0 in their previous fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen’s opponents will head into this game on the back of a defeat with the hope to go back to winning ways. Bayern Munich lost to Oliver Glasner’s Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 in their previous game.

The Bundesliga 2021-22 match between Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, will kick off at 07:00 pm IST.

Bundesliga 2021-22 Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

Gerardo Seoane, Bayer Leverkusen boss, will not be able to rely upon the services of his Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Burkinabé centre-back Edmond Tapsoba and Austrian midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger as the trio has been ruled out from this game. The availability of three more Bayer Leverkusen players – Robert Andrich, Mitchel Bakker, Panagiotis Retsos – are also doubtful for this fixture. The good news is that there is no suspension in the Bayer Leverkusen squad.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich has been ruled out from this encounter due to injury. The availability of two more Bayern players – Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso is also under the cloud. French defender Benjamin Pavard is set to miss the clash due to his suspension.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Probable XIs:

Bayer Leverkusen Probable Starting Line-up: Lukas Hradecky, Jeremie Frimpong, Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah, Piero Hincapie, Charles Aranguiz, Kerem Demirbay, Karim Bellarabi, Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby, Patrik Schick

Bayern Munich Probable Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer, Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

What time will Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich match kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2021-22 fixture between Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin BSC will kick off at 07:00 pm IST on Sunday, October 17, at the BayArena, in Leverkusen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

What TV channel will show Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich match?

The match between Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin BSC will be televised at Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD in India.

How can I live stream Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich fixture?

The live stream of the Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin BSC match is available on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.