Bundesliga 2021-22 Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin BSC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The third weekend of the 2021-22 Bundesliga edition will see Bayern Munich host Hertha Berlin BSC at the Allianz Arena on Saturday night. The defending champions welcomed former RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann but started the season fairly slowly with a draw (1-1) away at Borussia Monchengladbach. While his win came last weekend, but his men had to put a real fight to grab three points against FC Koln. However, a late strike from Serge Gnabry ensured a hard-fought 3-2 win. However, the Bavarian giants have found form as they lifted the DFL-Supercup by hammering Bremer SV 12-0 in the final. It was their biggest victory in almost 25 years.

On the contrary, Hertha Berlin BSC will travel to Munich winless. The team lost to FC Koln (3-1) and Wolfsburg (2-1) in the first two game weeks of the new season. Pal Dardai and his men will need to find some points soon before pressure begins to mount. However, doing so this weekend will be a herculean task for the team, who are currently at the bottom of the league.

Nagelsmann will be without the French trio of Kingsley Coman, Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez. Additionally, Marc Roca will also have to sit out due to an ankle injury. However, club captain Manuel Neuer is expected to make a return to the playing XI.

Meanwhile, Krzysztof Piatek, Ishak Belfodil and Marton Dadai are expected to remain sidelined for a while. Kevin-Prince Boateng’s minor niggle keeps his availability a doubt for the game against Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

Hertha Berlin BSC possible starting line-up: Alexander Schwolow; Peter Pekarik, Niklas Stark, Marton Dardai, Marvin Plattenhardt; Kevin-Prince Boateng, Santiago Ascacibar, Lucas Tousart; Dodi Lukebakio, Stefan Jovetic, Suat Serdar

The Bundesliga 2021-22 fixture between both sides will kick off at 10:00 PM IST on Saturday, August 28, at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany.

The Bundesliga 2021-22 Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin BSC will be televised on Sony TEN channels.

Live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

