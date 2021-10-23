Bundesliga 2021-22 Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Table-toppers Bayern Munich will be looking to continue their devastating form when they welcome Hoffenheim to the Allianz Arena on Saturday. The Bundesliga 2021-22 match between Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim will kick off at 7:00 PM IST.

Bayern’s loss in front of home crowds against Eintracht Frankfurt prior to the international break was quickly dusted away with two superb displays last week. They first demolished Bayer Leverkusen 5-1 in their own backyard and followed it up with 4-0 win over Benfica in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

On the other hand, after a fairly slow start to the campaign, Hoffenheim picked up two impressive victories on either side of the break in three matches lifting them into ninth place in the Bundesliga standings. Their 3-1 triumph over Wolfsburg put an end to four games without a win last month, before falling to Stuttgart immediately before the break. Hoffenheim bounced back last weekend with a thumping 5-0 victory over FC Koln.

Bundesliga 2021-22 Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim: Team News, Injury Update

Julian Nagelsmann will be without experienced goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, while the availability of Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka remains doubtful. Other than these known issues Nagelsmann is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim boss Sebastian Hoeness will miss the services of Marco John, Benjamin Hubner, Ermin Bicakcic, and Pavel Kaderabek due to various injuries. Additionally, there are doubts over the availability of Havard Nordtveit.

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Manuel Neuer, Josip Stanisic, Niklas Sule, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski

Hoffenheim possible starting line-up: Oliver Baumann, Stefan Posch, Florian Grillitsch, Kevin Akpoguma, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Diadie Samassekou, Sebastian Rudy, Robert Skov, Christoph Baumgartner, Ihlas Bebou, Andrej Kramaric

What time will Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim match kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2021-22 fixture between both sides will kick off at 7:00 PM IST on Saturday, October 23, at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany.

What TV channel will show Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim match?

The match will be televised at Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD in India.

How can I live stream Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim fixture?

Live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.