Bundesliga 2021-22: Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The runaway leaders Bayern Munich will play host to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday in the Bundesliga in an anticipating encounter at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern have lost just one game in their last five matches and will come into this fixture to further improve their record. In their most recent match, they went past Oliver Glasner’s Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 in the domestic league.

Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, recorded a thumping 3-0 win over Frank Kramer’s Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga. They are currently sitting at the third spot on the league table with 44 points in their kitty from 24 games.

The Bundesliga 2021-22 match between Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 08:00 pm IST.

Bundesliga 2021-22 Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen: Team News, Injury Update

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann will miss the services of his French midfielder Corentin Tolisso and Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies for this game. The availability of Bayern’s number one goalkeeper Manuel Neuer experienced striker Thomas Muller and midfielder Leon Goretzka are also not confirmed and there are high chances that the trio could sit out from this game. Lucas Hernandez will warm the bench due to his suspension.

Advertisement

The touring side will not be able to rely upon the services of their Russian goalkeeper Andrey Lunyov and experienced winger Karim Bellarabi. There are doubts about the participation of Czech striker Patrik Schick and veteran Austrian midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger for this fixture.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Probable XIs:

Bayern Munich Possible Starting Line-up: Sven Ulreich, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Omar Richards, Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

Bayer Leverkusen Possible Starting Line-up: Lukas Hradecky, Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Mitchel Bakker, Charles Aranguiz, Exequiel Palacios, Moussa Diaby, Florian Wirtz, Kerem Demirbay, Lucas Alario

What time will Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen match kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2021-22 fixture between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 08:00 pm IST on Saturday, March 5, at the Allianz Arena.

What TV channel will show Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen in India.

How can I live stream Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen fixture?

The live stream of the Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen match is available on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.