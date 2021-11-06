Bundesliga 2021-22 Bayern Munich vs Freiburg LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

With an around 4-goal average per game, Bayern Munich is cruising in the Bundesliga, but the Bavarians will be facing a big challenge against Freiburg on Saturday. Freiburg has not lost a single game this season and has surprised everyone to emerge as Champions League contenders. While Bayern Munich has scored in every game, Freiburg has impressed with their defense and has just conceded 7 goals this season. It seems to be a tough clash between the Bavarian strikers and the Freiburg defense.

Bundesliga 2021-22 Bayern Munich vs Freiburg: Team News, Injury Update

Sven Ulreich is reported to miss this game for Bayern Munich due to his injury. Forward Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting, who also missed the last game against Benfica, is also doubtful for the game due to his injury.

Nils Petersen and Roland Sallai will miss the game for Freiburg due to their respective injuries. Kimberly Ezekwem and Jonathan Schmid too are doubtful for the game.

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg probable XI:

Bayern Munich Probable Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez; Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Freiburg Probable Starting Line-up: Mark Flekken; Lukas Kubler, Philipp Lienhart, Keven Schlotterbeck, Christian Gunter; Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler; Woo-yeong Jeong, Vicenzo Grifo, Kevin Schade; Lucas Holer

The match between Bayern Munich and Freiburg is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 6, at 8 pm (IST) at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

There will be no TV broadcast in India.

Live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.

