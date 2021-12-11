Bundesliga 2021-22 Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Borussia Dortmund will play host to inform VfL Bochum in their next Bundesliga game on Saturday at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion. Dortmund will be desperate to make amends against Bochum, having suffered a blow to their title chances following their 2-3 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker last weekend. The newly promoted side has won five out of their last seven games and will be confident about putting up a good show against BVB. Meanwhile, the touring side will look to Erling Braut Haaland, who returned from injury last week, to lead them to victory.

Bundesliga 2021-22 Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund: Team News, Injury Update

Manuel Riemann was seen training with the Bochum squad and is expected to mark his return with this game. Even though Riemann has returned, Bochum’s matchday squad is marred with injuries as many as six players – Simon Zoller, Danny Blum, Eduard Löwen, Takuma Asano, Saulo Decarli and Tom Weilandt –are set to sit out from this fixture to nurse their injuries.

The duo of Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt are expected to return to Borussia Dortmund’s squad having nursed their injuries. Gio Reyna and Thomas Meunier are doubtful to feature in this game while Donyell Malen is sick and could be forced to sit out this game. Marwin Hitz, Mateu Morey, Manuel Akanji and Roman Burki have been sidelined from this game. Marcel Schmelzer and Youssoufa Moukoko are also out with injuries.

Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund Probable XIs:

Bochum Predicted Starting Line-up: Manuel Riemann; Konstantinos Stafylidis, Erhan Masovic, Vasilis Lampropoulos, Danilo Soares; Raman Chibsah, Anthony Losilla, Elvis Rexhbecaj; Tarsis Bonga, Sebastian Polter, Gerrit Holtmann

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting Line-up: Gregor Kobel; Marius Wolf; Mats Hummels, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Raphaël Guerreiro; Emre Can; Julian Brandt, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham; Erling Haaland, Marco Reus

What time will Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund match kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2021-22 fixture between Bochum and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 08:00 pm IST on Saturday, December 11, at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

What TV channel will show Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Bundesliga match between Bochum and Borussia Dortmund in India.

How can I live stream Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund fixture?

The live stream of the Bochum and Borussia Dortmund match is available on the SonyLIV app.

