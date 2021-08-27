Bundesliga 2021-22 Borussia Dortmund and TSG Hoffenheim LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Borussia Dortmund will play host to TSG Hoffenheim at the Signal Iduna Park, in Dortmund. The upcoming Bundesliga 2021-22 Borussia Dortmund vs TSG Hoffenheim match will kick off at 12 am on Saturday, August 28. Although the hosts started the season well by beating Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2, they fell to a demoralising defeat (3-1) to Bayern Munich in the DFL Supercup. It was soon followed by another shocking 2-1 loss to SC Freiburg in the home league. With two back-to-back defeats, Dortmund know they cannot afford to drop too many points early on and will hope to return to winning ways in this home fixture.

On the contrary, Hoffenheim travel to Signal Iduna Park in a slightly more upbeat mood than their hosts as they remain unbeaten in the new season. However, Sebastian Hoeness’ men have opened the 2021-22 season with a 4-0 victory over FC Augsburg before sharing points with Union Berlin in the last game. Nevertheless, the upcoming clash against big guns Dortmund will be a big test for Hoffenheim, who will hope to spring a surprise and make it three in a row.

Bundesliga 2021-22 Borussia Dortmund and TSG Hoffenheim: Team News, Injury Update

Dortmund boss Marco Rose is in a bit of bother as his side has been struggling with injuries throughout pre-season and the beginning of the new season as well. He will be unable to call upon the services of Marcel Schmelzer, Mateu Morey, Thorgan Hazard and Dan-Axel Zagadou due to injuries.

Meanwhile, the visitors have just two injury concerns in the form of Ermin Bicakcic and Benjamin Hubner. However, a bunch including the likes of Pavel Kaderabek, Florian Grillitsch, Havard Nordtveit and Sargis Adamyan’s availability remains doubtful in this crucial match.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting line-up: Erling Braut Haaland, Axel Witsel, , Emre Can, Steffen Tigges, Alaa Bakir, Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt, Youssoufa Moukoko, Reinier, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho

TSG Hoffenheim possible starting line-up: Angelo Stiller, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Christoph Baumgartner, Kevin Akpoguma, Sebastian Rudy, Munas Dabbur, Kevin Vogt, Oliver Baumann, Stefan Posch, Andrej Kramaric, David Raum

What time will Borussia Dortmund and TSG Hoffenheim match kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2021-22 fixture between both sides will kick off at 12:00 AM IST on Saturday, August 27, at the Signal Iduna Park, in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

What TV channel will show Borussia Dortmund and TSG Hoffenheim match?

There will be no TV broadcast in India.

How can I live stream Borussia Dortmund and TSG Hoffenheim fixture?

Live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here