Bundesliga 2021-22: Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The two teams at the opposite ends of the Bundesliga table – Borussia Dortmund and Arminia Bielefeld – will lock horns on Sunday at the Westfalenstadion in Germany’s top flight. While the home team sits at the second spot with 50 points, the tourists are placed at the 15th spot, just two points above the dotted line.

Both teams played their last game against Augsburg. While Dortmund played out a 1-1 stalemate last month, Arminia were beaten 0-1 the previous weekend.

The Bundesliga 2021-22 match between Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld will kick off at 10:00 pm IST.

Bundesliga 2021-22 Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld: Team News, Injury Update

Erling Braut Haaland missed their previous game against Augsburg but could be an option this weekend as he recovers from his injury. Haaland has missed Dortmund’s previous six games and Marco Rose will be eager to draft him in if he is match fit. Mats Hummels and Raphael Guerreiro have been ruled out from this game after testing positive for coronavirus.

Arminia Bielefeld will have a full squad at their disposal for the game. They have welcomed back Sebastian Vasiliadis as he has nursed his foot injury. Manuel Prietl also joined Arminia squad last week.

Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld Probable XIs:

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting XI: Kobel; Can, Schulz, Pongracic; Bellingham, Witsel, Dahoud, Hazard, Wolf; Brandt, Malen

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted Starting XI: Ortega; Brunner, Ramos, Nilsson, Andrade; Kunze, Vasiliadis; Wimmer, Castro, Okugawa; Klos

What time will Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld match kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2021-22 fixture between Borussia Dortmund and Arminia Bielefeld will kick off at 10:00 pm IST on Sunday, March 13, at the Westfalenstadion.

What TV channel will show Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Arminia Bielefeld in India.

How can I live stream Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld fixture?

The live stream of the Borussia Dortmund and Arminia Bielefeld match is available on the SonyLIV app.

