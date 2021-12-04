Bundesliga 2021-22 Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

A fierce battle is expected when title contenders Borussia Dortmund will play host to reigning champions Bayern Munich in the Der Klassiker on Saturday at the Signal Iduna Park. The two teams are separated by just one point in the Bundesliga table and a win or loss in this game could prove to be a make or break moment. Bayern have collected 31 points after 13 games while Dortmund have amassed 30 points from as many matches.

Both sides are coming into this game after winning their previous encounters. While Dortmund defeated Wolfsburg 3-1, Bayern edged past Arminia Bielefeld 1-0. The Bundesliga 2021-22 match between Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich will kick off at 11:00 pm IST.

Bundesliga 2021-22 Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

Striker Erling Haaland is expected to start having returned from his injury in the previous week. The Norwegian made an instant impact as he found the back of the net against Wolfsburg. Jude Bellingham missed Dortmund’s previous game and is doubtful to start in this game as well. The quartet of Gio Reyna, Marcel Schmelzer, Mateu Morey and Youssoufa Moukoko has also been sidelined from this game.

Corentin Tolisso could partner up with Leon Goretzka in for Bayern Munich as Marcel Sabitzer is set to be sidelined once again. Joshua Kimmich missed Bayern’s last few games after contracting coronavirus and is expected to sit out from this game as well. There is also no confirmation about the availability of Michael Cuisance, Tanguy Nianzou and Sven Ulreich. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Marcel Sabitzer and Bouna Sarr have also picked up injuries and have been ruled out from this game.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Probable XIs:

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting XI: Gregor Kobel; Thomas Meunier, Manual Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Mahmoud Dahoud, Axel Witsel, Emre Can; Julian Brandt, Marco Reus; Erling Haaland

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting XI: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies; Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

What time will Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2021-22 fixture between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will kick off at 8:00 pm IST on Saturday, December 4, at the Signal Iduna Park.

What TV channel will show Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in India.

How can I live stream Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich fixture?

The live stream of the Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich match is available on the SonyLIV app.

