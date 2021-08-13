Bundesliga 2021-22 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayern Munich’s defence of their Bundesliga title begins on Saturday, August 14, with a trip to Borussia Monchengladbach in the inaugural game of the 2021-22 season. The curtain raiser encounter will be played at the Borussia-Park, in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The opening game has all the promises of a riveting contest between two clubs, as they will be looking to kickstart a new season under the leadership of new managers. On one hand, after enduring a disastrous season last time, Borussia Monchengladbach will be looking to return to Europe’s top flight next season under new boss Adi Hutter.

After winning the Bundesliga crown for the ninth consecutive time last season, Bayern will be looking to extend it to 10 this campaign. Like their hosts, Bayern Munich welcomed former RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann to make his official managerial debut on Saturday.

The two sides met last time in pre-season, with Borussia Monchengladbach winning 2-0. However, in their last competitive clash between the sides came last season, with Bayern Munich thrashing them for a 6-0 win.

The Bundesliga 2021-22 match between Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich, will kick off at 12:00 am IST.

Bundesliga 2021-22 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

The hosts have a handful of injuries to comprehend, they will be without the services of Breel Embolo, Dennis Zakaria, Mamadou Doucoure and Kouadio Kone. Additionally, Marcus Thuram and Ramy Bensebaini are major doubts for the game due to injuries.

Marc Roca and Lucas Hernandez are out with injuries for the visitors. While the likes of Alphonso Davies, Kingsley Coman and Omar Richards are doubtful for the game.

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting line-up: Yann Sommer, Stefan Laimer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Joseph Scally, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Patrick Herrmann, Lars Stindl, Hannes Wolf, Alassane Plea

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Tanguy Nianzou, Josip Stanisic, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski

What time will the Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich match kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2021-22 fixture between both sides will kick off at 12:00 am IST on Saturday, August 14, at the Borussia-Park, in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

What TV channel will show Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich match?

There will be no TV broadcast in India.

How can I live stream the Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich fixture?

Live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here