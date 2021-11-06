Bundesliga 2021-22 RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Coming off a 2-2 draw in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League against Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig will play their next game in the Bundesliga versus Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Dortmund tasted success in their last game, also in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. They beat Erik ten Hag’s Ajax by a margin of 3 goals to 1. Leipzig will have the home advantage in this game.

The match between Leipzig and Dortmund will kick off at 11 pm (IST) on Saturday.

Bundesliga 2021-22 Leipzig vs Dortmund: Team News, Injury Update

Marcelo Saracchi, Marcel Halstenberg, and Lukas Klostermann will be missing the game due to their respective injuries. Brian Brobbey is also doubtful to make the bench on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund has a longer list of players who might be unavailable for this encounter. While Mateu Morey, Erling Braut Haaland, and Nico Schulz are injured, Marcel Schmelzer, Mahmoud Dahoud, Emre Can, Giovanni Reyna, and Raphael Guerreiro are doubtful for the game.

Leipzig vs Dortmund probable XI:

Leipzig Probable Starting Line-up: Peter Gulacsi, Willi Orban, Mohamed Simakan, Josko Gvardiol, Nordi Mukiele, Amadou Haidara, Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs, Dani Olmo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Yussuf Poulsen

Dortmund Probable Starting Line-up: Gregor Kobel, Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Felix Passlack, Julian Brandt, Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard, Donyell Malen, Marco Reus

What time is the Bundesliga 2021-22 Leipzig vs Dortmund kick-off?

The match between Leipzig and Dortmund is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 6, at 11 pm (IST) at Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga 2021-22 Leipzig vs Dortmund match?

The match will be televised at Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD in India.

How can I stream the Bundesliga 2021-22 Leipzig vs Dortmund fixture?

Live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app.

