Bundesliga 2021-22 RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

RB Leipzig are set to play host to Borussia Monchengladbach in round 15 of the Bundesliga on Saturday at the Red Bull Arena. Leipzig will head into this game high on confidence, having bested Premier League leaders Manchester City 2-1 midweek in their last UEFA Champions League game.

The Bundesliga 2021-22 match between RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach will kick off at 8:00 pm IST.

Monchengladbach, on the other hand, suffered a 0-6 hammering at the hands of Freiburg on their home turf and will look to salvage their pride against Leipzig.

Bundesliga 2021-22 RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Team News, Injury Update

Willi Orban and Hugo Novoa will not be available for selection for the weekend squad as they are still in self-isolation. Amadou Haidara and Yussuf Poulsen will remain on the sideline from this fixture due to their respective injuries. Dani Olmo, Marcelo Saracchi and Marcel Halstenberg are also nursing their injuries and are expected to sit out from the Leipzig squad vs Monchengladbach.

The visiting side will miss the services of their German defender Jordan Beyer for this game as he is currently nursing a muscle problem. Other than Beyer, Borussia Monchengladbach boss Adi Hütter will have his full squad at his disposal.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach Probable XIs:

RB Leipzig Starting Line-up: Peter Gulacsi; Lukas Klostermann, Josko Gvardiol; Nordi Mukiele, Angelino; Tyler Adams, Konrad Laimer; Christopher Nkunku, Emil Forsberg, Dominik Szoboszlai; Andre Silva

Borussia Monchengladbach Starting Line-up: Yann Sommer; Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini; Patrick Herrmann, Denis Zakaria, Kouadio Kone, Joe Scally; Jonas Hofmann; Lars Stindl, Breel Embolo

What time will RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach match kick-off?

What TV channel will show RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach in India.

How can I live stream RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach fixture?

The live stream of the RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach match is available on the SonyLIV app.

