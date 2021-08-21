Bundesliga 2021-22 SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

SC Freiburg will welcome Borussia Dortmund to Dreisamstadion on Saturday for their first home Bundesliga fixture of the season. The hosts opened their Bundesliga campaign with a goalless draw with Arminia Bielefeld at the Schucoarena last week. Freiburg are currently 12th in the points table and will be looking to stage an upset when they take on heavyweights Borussia Dortmund in front of the home crowd. The Bundesliga 2021-22 SC Freiburg vsBorussia Dortmund will be played at theDreisamstadion.

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund started their Bundesliga season perfectly with a dominant 5-2 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt. Erling Haaland starred with two superb goals and two assists apiece. But the team slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the DFL Supercup final. They will be hungry to get back to winning ways when they travel to take on Freiburg on Saturday.

Dortmund have won 21 games against Freiburg’s five in their head-to-head record. However, the hosts will take confidence from their last outing which resulted in a 2-1 win at home against Dortmund.

The Bundesliga 2021-22 match between SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund, will kick off at 7:00 PM IST.

Bundesliga 2021-22 SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund: Team News, Injury Update

Freiburg will be without the services of Nils Petersen and Nishan Burkart due to fitness concerns. Manuel Gulde’s availability remains doubtful as he’s recovering from a hip swelling.

Dortmund have a handful of absentees. Emre Can, Marcel Schmelzer, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Mats Hummels, Mateu Morey and Raphael Guerreiro are nursing injuries. Julian Brandt, and Thomas Meunier who tested positive for Covid-19 a fortnight ago remain doubtful for Saturday’s participation.

Freiburg possible starting line-up: Mark Flekken; Christian Gunter, Manuel Gulde, Philipp Lienhart, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Schmid; Vincenzo Grifo, Nicolas Höfler, Yannik Keitel, Roland Sallai; Lucas Holer

Borussia Dortmund possible starting line-up: Gregor Kobel; Felix Passlack, Antonios Papadopoulos, Manuel Akanji, Nico Schulz; Thomas Delaney, Giovanni Reyna, Jude Bellingham; Marco Reus, Youssoufa Moukoko, Erling Haaland

What time will SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund match kick-off?

The Bundesliga 2021-22 fixture between both sides will kick off at 07:00 PM IST on Saturday, August 21, at the Dreisamstadion, in Freiburg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany.

What TV channel will show SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund match?

There will be no TV broadcast in India.

How can I live stream SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund fixture?

Live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here