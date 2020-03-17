English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Bundesliga and Football in Germany Suspended Until April 2 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Bundesliga logo

Bundesliga and second-tier sides agreed on the move to suspend the football during a general meeting in Frankfurt and will come together again in April to make another decision.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 17, 2020, 7:25 AM IST
Frankfurt Am Main: The 36 clubs in Germany's two top divisions have accepted the proposal by the German Football League (DFL) to put the competitions on hold until April 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the DFL's chief executive said on Monday.

The Bundesliga and second-tier sides agreed on the move during a general meeting in Frankfurt and will come together again in April to make another decision.

"It doesn't mean we will restart the competition after this date," chief executive Christian Seifert said.

"Our biggest enemy is the coronavirus, but our second biggest enemy is the state of uncertainty.

"For now, no-one can say in good faith when football will restart," he added.

If the health situation allows it the DFL would prefer to hold matches behind closed doors to keep hold of the income from television rights which the professional outfits heavily depend on.

