Bundesliga: Augsburg Beat Wolfsburg to Boost Survival Hopes

Augsburg boosted their chances of Bundesliga survival by beating Wolfsburg 3-0 on Sunday.

Goals from Iago, Florian Niederlechner and Mads Pedersen were enough to lift Augsburg three points above Arminia Bielefeld and Hertha Berlin in the relegation zone and two points above Stuttgart having played a game less than its rivals.

Augsburg host Mainz in their coronavirus-postponed game on Wednesday, after which all teams will have six games left to play.

Wolfsburg were without coach Florian Kohfeldt due to his coronavirus infection. Kohfeldt was fired from his former club Werder Bremen after losing at Augsburg last season.

Assistant coach Vincent Heilmann replaced Kohfeldt on Sunday but saw his team concede in the first minute when Brazilian defender Iago took the ball past Maximilian Arnold with his first touch and swept it inside the far post of the next.

Niederlechner, who hadn’t scored for Augsburg since October, made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute when he volleyed in from close range after a corner.

Niederlechner set up Danish defender Pedersen to seal the win in the 69th minute.

