Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen's Champions League Dream Over With 0-2 Loss vs Hertha Berlin, Fortuna Draw 1-1 With Augsburg

Bayer Leverkusen suffered a damaging 2-0 loss at Hertha Berlin on Saturday that all but killed off their chances of a spot in next season's Champions League as they dropped to fifth place in the Bundesliga standings.

Leverkusen, who had to win to stay in front of Borussia Moenchengladbach going into the last matchday next week, had the hosts on the back foot from the start and went close through Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz.

But Hertha struck on the break with Matheus Cunha's fifth goal in his 10th league game in the 22nd minute and doubled their lead nine minutes after the restart following Krzysztof Piatek's sensational solo run and Dodi Lukebakio's finish.

Leverkusen are fifth on 60 points with Gladbach on 62 following their 3-1 win over Paderborn.

DUESSELDORF STAY ON COURSE FOR PLAYOFF

Fortuna Duesseldorf drew 1-1 with Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday to stay in pole position to secure a relegation playoff spot.

In-form Duesseldorf forward Rouwen Hennings' effort was chalked off by VAR for a foul inside the area before Augsburg took the lead inside 10 minutes.

Florian Niederlechner made a penetrating run on the left wing before curling the ball past goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier for his 13th league goal of the campaign.

Duesseldorf responded in the 25th minute as Hennings got his name on the scoresheet with a long-range strike.

The hosts held on to move two points clear of 17th-placed Werder Bremen, who lost 3-1 to Mainz 05.

(With inputs from Reuters)