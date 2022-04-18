Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Edge Closer to Title After Win Against Arminia Bielefeld

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich restored their nine-point cushion at the summit of the standings with a 3-0 victory at relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday, taking them within touching distance of a 10th straight league crown.

With only four games left, the Bavarians rebounded after their shock Champions League exit with a solid win and regained their lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund before the two teams clash in next weekend’s crunch Der Klassiker in Munich.

Bayern took the lead with 10 minutes on the clock after Alphonso Davies squared for Robert Lewandowski, who took a touch before Arminia defender Jacob Barrett Laursen helped the ball over the line.

Having edged in front during a cagey first half, the visitors doubled their advantage with the last kick of the opening period through Serge Gnabry, who chased Kimmich’s pass from the right and hit a brilliant-first time volley.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side added a third with five minutes remaining as Kimmich sprayed the ball left for Lewandowski, and the Polish forward passed to substitute Jamal Musiala to finish a sweeping counter-attack from close range.

Arminia had dropped into the automatic relegation spots following Hertha Berlin’s win over Augsburg on Saturday and remained in 17th place, three points adrift of the safety zone, after defeat by Bayern extended their winless run to seven games.

