Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Stay Top Despite Goalless Draw against RB Leipzig

Berlin: Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich drew 0-0 with visiting RB Leipzig on Sunday, missing their chance to increase their lead at the top of the table, with their opponents staying a point behind in second place.

The Bavarians, top on 43 points, enjoyed possession in a dominant first half but failed to score despite chances from Robert Lewandowski and Thiago Alcantara.

They were lucky not to concede a goal in the second half with their opponents lurking on the break, but they also saw Lucas Hernandez and Kingsley Coman return to action after long injury breaks.

"To be honest the 0-0 is correct," said Bayern interim coach Hansi Flick of the result that ended his team's eight-game winning run in all competitions.

"I like the way we played for the first 25 minutes but then we lost some of our pace and Leipzig grew bolder. We can be satisfied with the result. We were a bit luck they missed their big chances and I am happy to have kept a clean sheet."

With the league's top two scorers - Lewandowski for Bayern with 22 and Leipizg's Timo Werner with 20 - in fine form, the game had promised fireworks.

But Bayern's firepower barely lasted one half before the visitors took over after the break.

Leipzig, who have now gone four games without a win in all competitions, waited patiently for their chances and they got their first with Marcel Sabitzer right after the restart. But he fired over the bar from 11 metres out.

Werner then squandered their biggest opportunity in the 63rd with only keeper Manuel Neuer to beat but he also missed the target.

Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi then had to come to the rescue, tipping Leon Goretzka's effort wide in the 80th, in Bayern's best chance of the second half.

"Bayern expected us to play higher. We did not want to play too deep," Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said. "It was clear we would have to overcome a period of intense Bayern pressure and we did it well to go into the break with a 0-0.

"We then had our chances in a good second half but overall it is a deserved draw and we can live with that."

Sunday's only other game between Borussia Moenchengladbach, who are fourth on 39 points, and Cologne was postponed due to a storm warning.

