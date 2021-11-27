Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Top of the Bundesliga table, Bayern Munich host Arminia Bielefeld at the Allianz Arena and securing a berth in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, Munich will be aiming to consolidate their lead at the top and secure a comfortable three points against Arminia, who have only won one game in their previous five matches played. The 17th ranked side enter the fixture with a 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg, whereas Munich were stunned with a 1-2 loss handed by Augsburg.

Interestingly, the last time the two sides clash, the match ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw earlier this year in February. Plenty of goals are expected in this encounter, with Robert Lewandowski being unstoppable all year. A stirring clash set and fans here can check all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld match live streaming online and TV telecast.

Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld: Team News, Injury Update

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak once again in Europe, a few Munich players have tested positive, including the likes of Josip Stanisic, Michael Cuisance, Eric Choupo-Moting and Joshua Kimmich. Serge Gnarby and Jamal Musiala have also been sidelined after testing positive as well.

For Arminia, Patrick Wimmer has recovered from his injury and will be available for the clash. Lennart Czyborra will miss out due to the appendix problem, whereas Kruger sits out due to illness.

Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld probable XI:

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting line-up: Neuer (GK), Pavard, Upamecano, Sule, Davies; Tolisso, Goretzka; Coman, Muller, Sane; Lewandowski

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted Starting line-up: Ortega (GK), Brunner, Pieper, Nilsson, Laursen; Prietl, Vasiliadis; Wimmer, Schopf, Okugawa; Klos

What time is the Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 11 PM IST at the Allianz Arena.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld match?

The Bundesliga matches will not be broadcast on Sony Network.

How can I stream the Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld fixture?

The match between Bayern Munich and Arminia Bielefeld will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.