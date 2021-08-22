Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs FC Koln LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich face FC Koln in the second round of the league and the Bavarians are looking confident despite drawing 1-1 to Borussia Monchengladbach as Julian Nagelsmann’s Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to win the Super Cup, starting the new campaign with a trophy. FC Koln, on the other hand, started their campaign with a 3-1 win over Hertha BSC as Florian Kainz found the net twice in their win.

The two sides are no strangers and the clash will surely bring their A-game to the match. All eyes will once again be on Robert Lewandowski as the striker just can’t stop scoring. Playing an attacking formation, Bayern Munich will look to walk away with three points, however, FC Koln cannot be underestimated, especially after a superb win in their opening match. It’s an action packed clash and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the FC Bayern Munich vs FC Koln match live streaming online and TV broadcast.

Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs FC Koln: Team News, Injury Update

Bayern will head to the contest without their goalkeeper Manuel Neuer who has been side-lined due to injury and will be out till September. Defenders Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard are also recovering from their respective injuries. However, Josip Stanisic and Dayot Upamecano are expected to start in the XI for Bayern.

For Koln, Jannes-Killian Horn and Timo Hubers are ruled out due to injuries whereas Jens Castrop will not be a part due to illness.

Bayern Munich vs FC Koln probable XI:

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting line-up: Sven Ulreich (GK), Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnarby, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski.

FC Koln Predicted Starting line-up: Timo Horn (GK), Jonas Hector, Rafael Czichos, Jorge Mere, Benno Schmitz, Florian Kainz, Dejan Ljubicic, Ellyes Skhiri, Jan Thielmann, Mark Uth, Anthony Modeste.

What time is the Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs FC Koln kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 9:00 PM IST at the Allianz Arena.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs FC Koln match?

The Bundesliga matches will not be broadcasted on any network or channel in India.

How can I stream the Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs FC Koln fixture?

The match between Bayern Munich and FC Koln will be live-streamed on the Fancode app.

