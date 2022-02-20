Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs Greuther Furth LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayern Munich take on relegation-threatened Greuther Furth in Bundesliga action on Sunday, from 20:00 PM IST onwards. The Bundesliga defending champions were stunned last week after suffering a shocking 2-4 defeat to Bochum and enter the fixture after drawing 1-1 to Salzburg in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Munich aim to bounce back and will be determined to secure three points and extend their lead at the top. Furth enter the fixture with a 2-1 win over Hertha, however, the side ranked 18th face a humungous challenge and will need to pull off a miracle in order to walk away with a win. An exciting clash is scheduled and fans here can check the Bayern Munich vs Greuther Furth Bundesliga clash live streaming online and telecast.

Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs Greuther Furth: Team News, Injury Update

For Munich, Kingsley picked up a knock and is expected to miss the clash, along with first-choice keeper Manuel Neuer out due to a knee injury. Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka are also doubtful are the two stars are on the road to recovery.

For the visitors, Marius Funk, Robin Kehr and Jessic Ngankam are out of action whereas Gideon Hung is doubtful due to a knee problem. Furth are expected to go unchanged after their win over Hertha.

Bayern Munich vs Greuther Furth probable XI:

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting line-up: Sven Ulreich (GK), Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, Corentin Tolisso, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnarby, Robert Lewandowski

Greuther Furth Predicted Starting line-up: Andreas Linde (GK), Gian-Luca Itter, Nick Viergever, Sebastian Griesbeck, Marco Meyerhofer, Timothy Tillman, Max Christiansen, Paul Seguin, Jeremy Dudziak, Branimir Hrgota, Jamie Leweling

What time is the Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs Greuther Furth kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 20:00 PM IST at the Allianz Arena.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs Greuther Furth match?

The Bundesliga matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs Greuther Furth fixture?

The match between Bayern Munich and Greuther Furth will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

