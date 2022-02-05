Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich host RB Leipzig in an action-packed clash as Bundesliga returns on Saturday at the Allianz Arena, from 23:00 PM IST onwards. Jules Nagelsmann faces his former club, however, Munich are cruising to defend the Bundesliga title successfully once again as the Bavarians are six points clear of second-place Borussia Dortmund, while Leipzig sit sixth with 31 points. While both sides have won four matches and lost one in their last five previous fixtures, Leipzig are capable of spoiling Munich’s run and could prove to be a major obstacle for the defending champions, blowing open the race for the league title. A thrilling Bundesliga clash set and fans here can check as to When, Where and How to watch the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match live streaming online and telecast.

Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: Team News, Injury Update

Munich head into the clash without midfielder Leon Goretzka and left-back Alphonso Davies as the duo sit out the clash owing to their respective injuries. Eric Maxin Choupo-Moting and Bouna Sarr are unavailable as the two players are representing their nations in the AFCON.

For Leipzig, left-back Marcel Halstenberg is out of action and the concerns over the availability of centre-back Mohamed Simakan, who was taken off during the match against Wolfsburg. The rest of the main players are fully fit for the clash.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig probable XI:

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting line-up: Manuel Neuer (GK), Lucas Hernandez, Nicola Sule, Benjamin Pavard, Serge Gnarby, Joshua Kimmich, Tolisso, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski

RB Leipzig Predicted Starting line-up: Peter Gulacsi (GK), Josko Gvardiol, Willi Orban, Nordi Mukiele, Angelino, Kevin Kampl, Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs, Christopher Nkunku, Hugo Novoa, Andre Silva

What time is the Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 23:00 PM IST at the Allianz Arena.

What TV channel will show the Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match?

The Bundesliga matches will not be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the Bundesliga Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig fixture?

The match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.