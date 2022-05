Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Seal Second Spot with 3-1 Win Over Greuther Fuerth

Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt scored twice in a 3-1 victory over relegated Greuther Fuerth on Saturday to seal second place in the Bundesliga with one match remaining.

Brandt put the visitors in front, scoring on the rebound after Fuerth keeper Andreas Linde had blocked a shot from Raphael Guerreiro.

The Germany international then struck again for a personal-best ninth time in the league in the 72nd, charging into the box to fire Dortmund back in front only two minutes after the hosts had equalised.

Dortmund made sure of the three points with substitute Felix Passlack’s deflected effort in the 77th to move up to 66 points.

Bayern Munich are top on 75 points and have already secured their 10th straight league crown. They play VfB Stuttgart on Sunday. Bayer Leverkusen are third on 61.

